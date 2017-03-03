A bitter blast for the first weekend of March

By Published:
1

(WTNH) — March began with a record high temperature in Windsor Locks on Wednesday, but that will feel like a distant memory as mid-winter cold charges into Connecticut Friday night.

The temperature will dive into the low to mid teens by dawn on Saturday, and, even with sunshine, there will not be much of a warm-up Saturday afternoon. Look for highs in the 20s, but a gusty wind will make it feel much colder than that. We expect 15-25 mph sustained winds, and gusts between 25-40 mph through the day. While not as strong as Thursday’s damaging wind, it will still be enough to keep the wind chill within shouting distance of 0° for most of the day – especially inland.

Bitter wind chills continue Saturday night under clear skies. It will feel like -5 to 5° by late in the evening. The temperature will fall into the teens in the evening, and to 6-14° by dawn, with the coldest spots inland. After a frigid start, the temperature should reach the low to mid 30s under sunny skies on Sunday afternoon. It will be a lot less windy.

It will get milder early next week, with rain showers likely in the midweek. Long-range computer models suggest keeping the snow shovel nearby for a few more weeks. The weather pattern does not look particularly warm through at least the middle of March, and there will likely be brushes with snow/mix over the next few weeks.

