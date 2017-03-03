Blumenthal & Murphy: Sessions’ recusal not enough

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s two Democratic U.S. Senators say Attorney General Jeff Sessions has not gone far enough in confirming he met with the Russian Ambassador and recusing himself from the investigation of Russian interference in the election. Both say there was no reason for Sessions to have contact with the Russian Ambassador and that he was the only member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to do so.

The two Senators note that it was a story in the ‘Washington Post‘ that forced Sessions to admit his contact with the Russian Ambassador and other news organizations’ reporting that revealed the contact by the President‘s son-in-law and his resigned National Security Advisor General Mike Flynn.

“This is a scandal that could bring down a presidency,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut). “There’s a lot of ‘smoke’ here and while there isn’t a ‘smoking gun’ yet, it begs a comprehensive, unbiased investigation.”

Murphy says Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ admission that he did have contact with the Russian Ambassador makes him one of at least three members of the campaign and administration to do so.

“Next to clear Russian interference in the election, next to bizarre U.S. Russia policy, favoring Russian interests from this administration,” said Murphy.

At the same State Capitol news conference Friday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) said, “He misled me and every member of that committee and he should be brought back to provide an explanation. If that explanation is not credible, he must resign.”

Murphy has already called for Sessions resignation saying recusal from the investigation is not enough, Murphy is calling for a Congressional investigation. Blumenthal will submit legislation to create a Special Prosecutor and says Democrats in the Senate are requesting that Sessions be forced to return to answer questions again adding.

“He clearly, falsely stated that there were no such meetings. He misled me as I sat on the committee. I concluded there were no meetings,” said Blumenthal.

On another issue, Senator Murphy has been selected to offer the rebuttal to President Trump’s weekly Facebook and YouTube address Saturday. Murphy says he will offer a defense of the ‘Affordable Care Act,’ also known as ‘Obamacare’ and why it should be fixed and not replaced. He also says that the Republican plan will tax the healthcare benefits you receive where you work.