Bridgeport man arrested after being found with narcotics, marijuana

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police found narcotics and marijuana in his car.

Authorities say a Westport Police officer observed 21-year-old Chad Davis driving suspiciously. They say he was driving extremely slow, failing to come to a complete stop, traveling through a red blinking light at an intersection and making several suspicious turns. Police say they stopped Davis on Post Road East near the Sherwood Island Connector in Westport.

According to police, the officer observed marijuana in Davis’ lap and a plastic baggie filled with a leafy green substance in the door. They say the vehicle was searched and the officer located the large bag of what they believed to be marijuana in the trunk. Officials say they also located three folds of wax paper containing a substance believed to be heroin. They also found a small rock substance and an envelope containing $7,500.00 in cash, which officers seized.

Police say the green leafy substance tested positive for marijuana and weighed approximately 250 grams. They say the rock-like substance had a positive test for ecstasy and weighed approximately 2 grams. Authorities say the wax folds containing the brown powdered substance tested positive for heroin.

They say Davis was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters. Officials say Davis was charged with possession of a hallucinogenic, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and given a infraction for failure to obey a control signal. Authorities say Davis was held on $15,000 bond and given a court date of March 9, at Norwalk Superior Court.