Bridgeport man pleads guilty to sex trafficking a minor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old man from Bridgeport who was arrested in 2015 pled guilty Friday to one count of sex trafficking of a minor.

Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, said that Brandon Williams, also known as “14K,” pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in July and August 2015, Williams caused a female minor, who he knew was under the age of 18, to engage in commercial sex acts. The minor’s sexual services were advertised on the internet websites Backpage and Cityvibe, and Williams rented hotel rooms in which he and the minor stayed in.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations, with the assistance of the Bridgeport Police Department. No sentencing date has been scheduled yet.

Williams has been detained since his arrest on related state charges on Aug. 26, 2015.