Congressman Jim Himes calls for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign

By Published:
Jeff Sessions
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, then-Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sessions twice spoke with the Russian envoy to the U.S. during the 2016 presidential campaign, a fact that seemingly contradicts sworn statements he made to Congress during his confirmation hearings. The revelation prompted calls for Sessions to resign or recuse himself from a probe into Trump campaign contacts with Russia. Some Democrats asked for an investigation into whether the nation’s top law enforcement official committed perjury. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — Friday, Congressman Jim Himes released a statement calling for the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Congressman Himes claims that Attorney General Jeff Sessions does not possess an adequate level of faith and trust from the American people that his position requires. He also states that the role of Attorney General can not be occupied by a person who isn’t committed to transparency and truth.

Congressman Himes outlines his issues with Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ actions:

Revelations in the past 24 hours have made it clear that Jeff Sessions does not have the credibility, clarity of thought or independence necessary to preside over the Department of Justice at a time when the Department will be called upon to investigate the many facets of Russian interference in our presidential election. His initial misrepresentations to the United States Senate regarding his contact with Russians during the Presidential campaign, coupled with his failure to correct the written record at any subsequent point, followed by his muddled responses in the past day disqualify him from the critical role of Attorney general.”

There has not been a response issued by Attorney General Jeff Sessions at this time.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s