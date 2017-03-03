Congressman Jim Himes calls for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — Friday, Congressman Jim Himes released a statement calling for the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Congressman Himes claims that Attorney General Jeff Sessions does not possess an adequate level of faith and trust from the American people that his position requires. He also states that the role of Attorney General can not be occupied by a person who isn’t committed to transparency and truth.

Congressman Himes outlines his issues with Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ actions:

Revelations in the past 24 hours have made it clear that Jeff Sessions does not have the credibility, clarity of thought or independence necessary to preside over the Department of Justice at a time when the Department will be called upon to investigate the many facets of Russian interference in our presidential election. His initial misrepresentations to the United States Senate regarding his contact with Russians during the Presidential campaign, coupled with his failure to correct the written record at any subsequent point, followed by his muddled responses in the past day disqualify him from the critical role of Attorney general.”

There has not been a response issued by Attorney General Jeff Sessions at this time.