Cruisin’ Connecticut – Sift Bake Shop in Mystic Contending on “Spring Baking Championship”

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Mystic, home of Sift Bake Shop.

Owner and Head Pastry Chef, Adam Young is part of this season’s “Spring Baking Championship” on Food Network.

The show airs Sunday nights at 9, with the first episode airing March 12th. Will Young take home the win? You’ll have to tune in to find out!

Young explained how baking on a TV show is different from baking in the controlled environment of his shop:

There’s no preparation really. You walk into this huge kitchen set and there’s Jesse Palmer and the three celebrity judges. There’s no time to prepare, there’s no time to think about the recipes, it’s like this is what you’re going to make, your time starts now, you have three hours, and we might throw some curve balls at you. So, it makes for good TV. Interesting episodes.

You can visit Chef Young’s Sift Bake Shop in Mystic: 5 Water St, Mystic, CT 06355

