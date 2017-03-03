Drugs and gun seized from New London apartment, 2 arrested

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have arrested two people after they found drugs packaged for sale, cash and a gun while executing a search warrant at a New London apartment.

On Friday morning, members of the Connecticut State Police Narcotics Task Force and the New London Police Department’s VICE and Intelligence Unit executed a narcotics search warrant at 19 Moore Avenue, Apt. 3.

During the search, officers found 209.6 grams of crack cocaine packaged for street-level sales, 23.8 grams of heroin packaged for street-level sales and 17.5 grams of marijuana. Officers also found a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun and more than $9,000. Two people were arrested as a result of the search.

Anthony Whitley, 32, and Bashon Whitley, 26, both of the Moore Avenue apartment are both charged with three counts of possession of narcotics, three counts of possession with intent to sell, three counts of possession within 1500′ of a school and operating a drug factory. Anthony was also charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Police say anyone with information on narcotic-related activity should give them a call at (860)447-9107.