East Haven police arrest man who left dog in cage next to dumpster

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police have arrested the man they say abandoned his pitbull in January.

On January 10, Animal Control Officers were called to the Breezewood Condominiums on Coe Avenue for a report of an abandoned dog. Officers responded and found a pitbull next to a dumpster inside of a crate without food, water or protection. ACO officers took control of the dog and posted on social media to see if anyone recognized the dog. A few days later, someone responded that they knew the dog and who owned it.

Officials say the dog’s name is Menace and was owned by a Branford man, 28-year-old Michael Giano. Officers found Giano’s Facebook page, where they saw pictures of him with Menace. They were able to contact Giano, who admitted to leaving the dog at the condos because the dog was aggressive.

Police got an arrest warrant, charging Giano with cruelty to animals, failure to vaccinate and failure to comply with ownership requirements.

Menace is still at the East Haven Animal Shelter undergoing intensive training to help socialize him so he can be adoptable.