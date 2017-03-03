Effort underway to eliminate cost for Purple Heart license plate

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s General Assembly will be considering a bill that will eliminate the cost for Purple Heart recipients to have a special Connecticut Purple Heart license plate.

Democratic Representative Sean Scanlon of Guilford, who sponsored the bill, says it has passed the Veterans Committee and is now on its way to the full legislature for consideration.

The bill waives the current fee charged by the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles. All 50 states have such a plate and 27 of them offer their plates at no charge to Purple Heart recipients. Connecticut is the only New England state that charges a fee.

The Purple Heart, which was introduced during WWI, is awarded to any serviceman or woman wounded or killed while serving in the United States Military.