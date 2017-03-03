Family upset at early release of Connecticut murderer

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A murder victim’s family has criticized Connecticut’s judicial system after the man convicted of the killing was released early from a life prison sentence.

A state judge Thursday ordered the release of 58-year-old David Weinberg, who was convicted of murder in 1988 in the 1984 stabbing death of 19-year-old Joyce Stochmal, of Seymour.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2lFbM2t ) that Judge Roland Fasano in Waterbury ordered Weinberg’s release after the Connecticut Innocence Project raised doubts about Weinberg’s conviction. Waterbury State’s Attorney Maureen Platt agreed to have Weinberg’s sentence modified to time served.

Stochmal’s sister accused the state of not fully investigating the Innocence Project’s new information.

Joyce Stochmal and Weinberg did not know each other. She disappeared on the way to work and her body was found in Lake Zoar.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s