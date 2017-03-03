Former Madison teacher sentenced for having inappropriate relationships with students

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – A former high school teacher was sentenced to three years in prison for having inappropriate relationships with two of her students. Allison Marchese was sentenced in New Haven court on Friday afternoon as part of a plea deal. She was an English teacher at Daniel Hand High School in Madison.

Marchese also faces five years’ probation. She must register on the sexual offender registry for ten years.



A woman close to one of the victims, who did not want to talk on camera, was pleased with the sentence.

“I’m glad that she got three years and I think that she should have a little bit longer,” she said. “She’s got her own kids and I would hope that somebody would never do that to children.”

Court papers say Marchese sent racy pictures to a student and that she performed a sexual act on a 17-year-old boy.

Marchese’s attorney acknowledges what she did was inappropriate.

“This happened at a very bad time in Allison’s life,” said William Dow, Marchese’s attorney. “Her best friend had committed suicide. Her marriage was disintegrating. She was just extremely stressed out.”

The arrest warrant says Marchese shared inappropriate pictures of herself through Instagram. It also says that one of the victims told police he had asked her to stop messaging him, but she would not.

There are now protective orders against Marchese, preventing her from contacting the victims.

“The positive is that she’s turned it around. She’s going to look forward,” said Dow. “Her goal right now is to finish her sentence and reunite with her two young children.”

Marchese is not allowed to have any unsupervised contact with minors, except for her own children.