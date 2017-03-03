FREEBIE FRIDAY! Pizza, pancakes and a home show!

Related Coverage Freebie Friday: Best clubs for free birthday goodies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) It’s Friday and that means we are checking out what’s free this weekend! There are a lot of great things happening over the next week: National Pancake Day and National Pizza Day just to name a few!

Here are the deals we found for you:

Tuesday March 7th, head over to I-Hop for a free stack of pancakes. Any donations you choose to give help kids battling illnesses.

Look for pizza deals Thursday for National Pizza Day. Here’s one you can use now: use the coupon code “40PIZZA” on Papa John’s site and get 40% off. That expires Sunday March 5th.

There’s a free home show this weekend at the Mystic Marriott Hotel and Spa in Groton and it’s free to get in!

The kids would have a great time at Bass Pro Shop for the next generation event for kids this weekend free photos, crafts and giveaways happening there from 12-5 both days.

And Starbucks has a great BOGO deal! Buy a macchiato, get one free at participating locations now through March 6th from 2-5.

This weekend is another “Museums on us” opportunity to get into museums free with your Bank of America card.

Also, save the date for free cone day. That’s on March 20th at participating Dairy Queen locations. That’s another opportunity to have a treat and support charity.

As always, call ahead to ensure your establishment is participating.