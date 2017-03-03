FREEBIE FRIDAY! Pizza, pancakes and a home show!

By Published: Updated:
IHOP

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) It’s Friday and that means we are checking out what’s free this weekend! There are a lot of great things happening over the next week: National Pancake Day and National Pizza Day just to name a few!

Here are the deals we found for you:

Tuesday March 7th, head over to I-Hop for a free stack of pancakes. Any donations you choose to give help kids battling illnesses.

Look for pizza deals Thursday for National Pizza Day. Here’s one you can use now: use the coupon code “40PIZZA” on Papa John’s site and get 40% off. That expires Sunday March 5th.

There’s a free home show this weekend at the Mystic Marriott Hotel and Spa in Groton and it’s free to get in!

The kids would have a great time at Bass Pro Shop for the next generation event for kids this weekend free photos, crafts and giveaways happening there from 12-5 both days.

And Starbucks has a great BOGO deal! Buy a macchiato, get one free at participating locations now through March 6th from 2-5.

This weekend is another “Museums on us” opportunity to get into museums free with your Bank of America card.

Also, save the date for free cone day. That’s on March 20th at participating Dairy Queen locations. That’s another opportunity to have a treat and support charity.

As always, call ahead to ensure your establishment is participating.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s