Gov. Malloy activates severe cold weather protocol for this weekend

(WTNH) — Governor Malloy has activated the Severe Cold Weather Protocol for this weekend.

He says with temperatures expected in the single digits, the protocol will be in place from 5 p.m. on Friday until 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Gov. Malloy says the Severe Cold Weather Protocol activates procedures to ensure vulnerable people can receive shelter from cold temperatures.

If you need to find a shelter or warming center across the state, visit 211ct.org or call 211.

