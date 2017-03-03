Groton police investigate phishing scam targeting town employees

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton police are investigating after they say a phishing scam compromised sensitive information belonging to some town employees.

On Thursday night, Chief Louis Fusaro with the Groton Police Department announced a data breach affecting Groton Public Schools.

Sensitive employee information had been “phished” in a scheme that Chief Fusaro compared to a national trend. The investigation is in “the preliminary stages,” Fusaro says, but he points to a release issued by the Internal Revenue Service in February, warning about a “Dangerous W-2 Phishing Scam Evolving; Targeting Schools, Restaurants, Hospitals, Tribal Groups, and Others.”

According to the IRS, cybercriminals disguise e-mails to look like they’re coming from in-house “using various spoofing techniques.” Payroll or human resources departments are targeted, and asked to provide a list of employees and their personal information, including their Forms W-2.

Chief Fusaro says police are working with the Board of Education and other agencies to “help mitigate any potential information breach and identify criminal actors who may have initiated this action.”

He also issued some of the following tips:

Be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls, visits, or email messages from individuals asking about PII, employees or other internal information.

If an unknown individual claims to be from a legitimate organization, try to verify his or her identity directly with the company.

Do not provide personal information unless you are certain of a person’s authority to have the information.

Do not reveal personal or financial information in email, and do not respond to email solicitations for this information. This includes following links sent in email.

Don’t send sensitive information over the Internet before checking a website’s security.

Pay attention to the URL of a website. Malicious websites may look identical to a legitimate site, but the URL may use a variation in spelling or a different domain (e.g., .com vs. .net).

If you are unsure whether an email request is legitimate, try to verify it by contacting the company directly. Do not use contact information provided on a website connected to the request; instead, check previous statements for contact information. .

Install and maintain anti-virus software, firewalls, and email filters to reduce some of this traffic.

Take advantage of any anti-phishing features offered by your email client and web browser.