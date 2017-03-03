Hazmat teams called to the Milford Health Department after suspicious white powder found

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Fire dispatch received a call reporting a package containing a suspicious white powder at the Milford Health Department Thursday afternoon.

Milford Fire and Police Departments along with their Hazmat Unit, Connecticut State Police and DEEP were called to 82 New Haven Avenue at 1:10 p.m.

The Milford Health Department was expecting a package that was delivered and opened by an employee. According to officials, a white powdery substance was found inside the box along with the item that was ordered.

Five health department employees were exposed to the substance and quarantined inside of the building while the remaining workers exited the rear of the building.

Hazmat teams went into the building to try to identify the substance. They found the powder was found to be an absorbent material used in the packaging of electronic equipment and not deemed as a hazard. All health department employees were allowed back into the building.