Hazmat teams called to the Milford Health Department after suspicious white powder found

By Published: Updated:
Hazmat teams respond to the Milford Health Department after a suspicious white powder was found there (Photo courtesy: Anthony Fabrizi)
Hazmat teams respond to the Milford Health Department after a suspicious white powder was found there (Photo courtesy: Anthony Fabrizi)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —  Milford Fire dispatch received a call reporting a package containing a suspicious white powder at the Milford Health Department Thursday afternoon.

Milford Fire and Police Departments along with their Hazmat Unit, Connecticut State Police and DEEP were called to 82 New Haven Avenue at 1:10 p.m.

The Milford Health Department was expecting a package that was delivered and opened by an employee. According to officials, a white powdery substance was found inside the box along with the item that was ordered.

Five health department employees were exposed to the substance and quarantined inside of the building while the remaining workers exited the rear of the building.

Hazmat teams went into the building to try to identify the substance. They found the powder was found to be an absorbent material used in the packaging of electronic equipment and not deemed as a hazard. All health department employees were allowed back into the building.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s