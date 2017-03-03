Middlefield- Lyman Orchards keeps a close eye on crops during cold spell

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– John Lyman is keeping an eye on his crops. He’s concerned the cold spell could have an effect on his peach trees.

John Lyman, the Executive Vice President with Lyman Orchards said, “Right now it’s good to see they are still fairly tight.” Lyman said,”The temperatures are going to be cold but the buds are still fairly tight.”

Last year’s arctic blast wiped out his entire peach crop. “First time in my memory and my dad’s 90 year’s old and he couldn’t remember when they lost a complete crop either. It was very unusual and it was really the whole northeast,” said Lyman.

Lyman said the inconsistent weather isn’t good for crops. Lyman added, “If see more normal weather then we will be fine. If we continue to see really advanced warmth then things start early and that makes them more vulnerable to these kind of situations when you get cold weather.”

Lyman said next week he’ll check to see if the cold weather did any damage to the buds on the trees. Lyman added, “We’ll actually cut a few of these buds and see if there’s any brown which would indicate dying inside the bud and if they are all green then we’ve gotten through it okay.”

Lyman added he’s keeping an eye on the crops and hoping for the best. Lyman said, “Cautiously optimistic you never know how cold it really will get.”