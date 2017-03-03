Milford State Senator questions controversial proposal for Silver Sands

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford State Senator Gayle Slossberg is questioning DEEP over a controversial proposal for Silver Sands.

Senator Gayle Slossbery (D – Milford) has submitted a Freedom of Information Request to Commissioner Rob Klee of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection over a construction project for Silver Sands Beach in Milford.

The $10 million project has received serious opposition from town residents. The Senator is calling on DEEP to understand why the project is being pushed forward despite the amount of push back from the community.

The Senator asked for information about the proposed plan over a year ago, and has yet to hear back from the department.

“It is just incredible to me that this unwanted, multimillion dollar project would move forward at the same time that it’s being proposed that millions will be cut from our schools and town. Hundreds of Milford residents showed up to ask questions and voice our opposition to this program. It’s insulting to propose cutting funding from our town and then using our tax dollars to build out the beach in our neighborhoods and charge us and others to use it.” – Senator Slossberg