New Britain FD battles 2 fires, 25 people displaced

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Britain Fire Department responded to two fires within 20 minutes on Friday afternoon.

Fire officials were called to a four-story building at 168 North Street just before 1 p.m. The building contained retail stores on the first floor and residential apartments on the second through fourth floors. Twelve adults and 13 children who lived in the building evacuated and are displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

The fourth floor west apartments sustained heavy fire damage and the rest of the units/floors sustained moderate damage. Twenty firefighters responded to and fought the blaze, which was under control in 34 minutes. No one was injured.

At 1:07 p.m., firefighters were called to a second fire, this one at a laundromat at 145 Stanley Street. Officials say the one-story building contained several other businesses. The fire was under control in 15 minutes and the damage was limited to a small area. All of the businesses were allowed to reopen except the laundromat.

The Hartford, West Hartford and Kensington Fire Departments provided mutual aid to the laundromat and for city-wide coverage.

Both fires are under investigation.