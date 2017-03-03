New Haven native David Phillips, Cinematographer, dies at 60

David Phillips (Image provided by the Phillips family)
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — David Phillips, Cinematographer on several Hollywood films and music videos for several pop artists has died at age 60.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Phillips, a native of New Haven, worked on films including the 1995 film “The Basketball Diaries” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, “Beer League” starring comedian Artie Lange, and music videos for artists including New Kids on the Block and Cyndi Lauper.

Phillips died of natural causes in New York City, according to an announcement by his family. Phillips developed his filmmaking skills at Boston University before moving to Hollywood, California.

In addition to the dozens of music videos Phillips worked on in the 80s and 90s, he also directed and shot the 2011 video Cyndi Lauper: Memphis Blues Live.

Phillips is survived by his mother Beatrice, sister Nancy, brother James, sister-in-law Wanda, niece Amanda and nephew Max. His burial was private.

