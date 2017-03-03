New Haven woman faces assault charge

By Published:
- FILE - Milford Police patch (Image provided by Milford police)
- FILE - Milford Police patch (Image provided by Milford police)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A violent incident inside of a cafe in Milford has a New Haven woman facing a charge of assault on a public safety officer.

Milford police arrested 35-year-old Jessica Morris for allegedly getting involved in a physical altercation with a member of the fire department outside of a restroom at a cafe on River Street on February 8th.

Authorities say emergency crews were called to the cafe because she was drunk and unable to take care of herself. Morris faces a charge of assault on public safety personnel.

