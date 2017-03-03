News 8’s Brian Spyros reads to children for Read Across America Event

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — All this week, members of the News 8 Team have been visiting schools as part of “Read Across America”, and on Friday, Brian Spyros got to visit a Southington school to talk about his life in the news, and to read to students.

Brian visited Hatton Elementary School in Southington on Friday morning, and had the opportunity to read to fifth graders. In addition to reading, Brian talked to the kids about what it’s like to work in the news business, both as a reporter, and an anchor.

News 8’s Laura Hutchinson visited the Saint Aeden / Saint Brendan School in New Haven Thursday to read to students for Read Across America.