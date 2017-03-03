North Haven company donates 45,000 diapers to diaper bank

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Workers from a local business helped to load 45,000 diapers into trucks Friday morning to help out the New Haven Diaper Bank.

The volunteers from Connex Credit Union collected donations from customers, and were happy to raise the large donation.

Frank Mancini of the Connex Credit Union was impressed with the amount of diapers they were able to donate.

Our members really came through. Our employees did a heck of a job. I would say 90% of the diapers come from employee interactions. Again, they did an awesome job.”

The drive is in support of the Diaper Bank’s Shamrock and Roll Road Race, which well be held in New Haven on Sunday.