North Haven man sentenced for trafficking cocaine

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Haven man is looking at almost six years behind bars, sentenced for trafficking cocaine.

According to court documents, an investigation revealed that Bernardo Roman-Rolan and two other suspects were getting large quantities of cocaine from multiple suppliers. Authorities say he was working with Halby Lopez and Omar Polanco-Mendez.

The investigation reveled that the three of them were redistributing the cocaine to a network of New Haven-area street-level dealers. All of the defendants pleaded guilty to narcotics offenses.

Roman-Rolan has been detained since his arrest. Polanco-Mendez was sentenced to 120 months of imprisonment.

Lopez awaits sentencing.