Norwalk man arrested for reckless driving, disobeying signal of an officer

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk man was arrested early Tuesday morning for reckless driving.

According to police, an officer was running a RADAR detail and observed a vehicle traveling south on the Sherwood Island Connector at 96 mph. They say when the officer tried to stop the vehicle, 56-year-old Christopher Anderson turned all the vehicle lights off. Officials say Andersen did not slow down for the stop sign before making a left hand turn onto I-95 northbound ramp.

Police say on the ramp, Anderson cut off another vehicle, nearly running it off of the road. They say once he got onto I-95, he cut over three lanes of traffic and nearly crashed into several vehicles before finally being stopped on the highway.

Officials say Anderson was taken into custody and transported to Police headquarters. They say he was processed for reckless driving and disobeying the signal of an officer and was given a court date of March 9, in Norwalk.