Package With Suspicious White Powder Arrives at Milford Health Department

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It will be business as usual at the the Milford Health Department after a package with a suspicious white powder arrived there on Thursday. The package was expected, but when an employee found the powder inside, they called the fire department. Haz-mat units also arrived on scene and quarantined five people who had been exposed to the powder. The substance ended up being a harmless packing material. Fire officials say if you’re ever suspicious of a package, even if you’re expecting it, call 911.

