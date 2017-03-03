Package With Suspicious White Powder Arrives at Milford Health Department

Hazmat teams respond to the Milford Health Department after a suspicious white powder was found there (Photo courtesy: Anthony Fabrizi)
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It will be business as usual at the the Milford Health Department after a package with a suspicious white powder arrived there on Thursday.  The package was expected, but when an employee found the powder inside, they called the fire department.  Haz-mat units also arrived on scene and quarantined five people who had been exposed to the powder.  The substance ended up being a harmless packing material.  Fire officials say if you’re ever suspicious of a package, even if you’re expecting it, call 911.

