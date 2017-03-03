PD: Illegal immigrant charged with sexually assaulting Stamford toddler

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Guatemalan man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl.

According to police, Douglas Hus-Flores is a Guatemalan native who is in the United States illegally. He was charged with first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Police say the girl was taken to Stamford Hospital Wednesday night after complaining to her mother that she was in pain. She was bleeding and had undisclosed injuries, which doctors determined were likely caused by a sexual assault. Stamford police then got involved and the toddler was transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital for further treatment.

An immigration detainer has been placed on Hus-Flores and he is being held on a $250,000 bond.

It is not clear how Hus-Flores knew the victim.