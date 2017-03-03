Police investigating allegations of sexual assault inside high school

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a report of a sexual assault inside the high school in the community.

Police say the alleged incident happened earlier this week and they found out about it yesterday. Now, they are investigating. They say there is no threat to students or to the public.

We reached out to the school system. They released a statement saying:

“New Haven public school officials treat all allegations related to student safety seriously. Per protocol, matters are investigated at the school level with District support and referred to proper authorities as appropriate and under applicable law.”