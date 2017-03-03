Police: New Haven man breaks into relative’s Hamden home, steals car

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man broke into his relative’s home in Hamden and stole a car, police say.

According to authorities, 41-year-old Edwin Landron broke into his relative’s home on West Woods Road on February 9, pushed a woman to the ground, then stole her car.

The Monroe Street man was arrested Tuesday near State and Ferry Streets in New Haven. He’s charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree larceny and disorderly conduct. Landron was held on a $10,000 bond and was due to appear in court on Wednesday.