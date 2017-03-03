Protecting your pipes for the freezing cold weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The cold temperatures in the forecast through the weekend are a reminder that winter is still here; so it’s not time to let your guard down.

If you stop and think about it, we’ve been spoiled in recent weeks with the mild temperatures. Many of us are in spring mode, but we are not in the clear just yet.

The forecast for this weekend is a reminder of that. When the temps dip as low as expected, any pipes along an exterior wall are susceptible to freezing.

If a pipe does freeze and break you are going to have a mess on your hands, including damage to walls, floors, and ceilings, as well as the cost of fixing all of it.

To avoid all of this, open cabinet doors under your sinks in your kitchen and bathrooms. Let the warm air in your house get to those areas so the pipes don’t freeze, but if that does happen there is a way to fix the issue before it gets too bad.

Ronald Ruotolo, President of Ruotolo Mechanical, said that when it comes to fixing a broken pipe, there are some quick things you can do immediately to help reduce the chances of severe damage.

If a pipe is broken they are going to hear the water running if they wake up and they go to their faucet and it’s not running leave the faucet open, open the cabinet, put a hair dryer or heater in that cabinet where that area is check your other faucets. You can help. As long as you leave the faucet open and if the pipe is frozen it has somewhere to expand to it won’t break.

Ruotolo adds that if a pipe does break, usually insurance will pay for the damage to your home, but not the plumbing bill to fix the issue. Also, if you got the hose out at some point to wash your car, make sure the water to the outside faucet is also shut off.