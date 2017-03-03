Rattles recalled after reports of children gagging on small parts

ATLANTA (WRIC/NEXSTAR MEDIA) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is alerting parents to a rattle recall. Some plastic Oball Rattles can break and pose a choking hazard to young children.

So far, Kids II, the rattle’s manufacturer, has gotten 42 reports of the plastic disc breaking and releasing the small beads inside.

Three of those reports involved children gagging on the beads.

The recall only affects the blue, pink, green and orange rattles with model number 81031 printed on the inner surface of one of the plastic discs and on the packaging.

Embedded in the rattles are a clear plastic disc with all orange beads and two clear plastic discs with beads of varying colors on the perimeter.

Only rattles with date codes T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065 located on a small triangle on the inner surface of the rattle are included in the recall.

The first three numbers represent the day of the year and the last digit represents the year of production.

The rattles were sold at Target, Walgreens, Walmart and other retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Babyhaven.com, Diapers.com, ToysRUs.com and Walgreens.com from January 2016 through February 2017 for between $5 and $7.

The CPSC says consumers should take the rattles away from children immediately and contact the company to receive a full refund.

To contact Kids II, call 877-243-7314 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.