Report It Recap: March3, 2017

(WTNH) — This week we enjoyed more mild temperatures. Even though the cold is making a comeback. Many flowers are starting to bloom, confused by Mother Nature. Giving us hope for the warmer weather. Check out this great shot of the sunrise in Brookfield.

Firefighters battling a blaze in Madison. Remember, any time you see news happening snap a picture and send it to us if you can do so safely.

Residents in Hamden, protesting the development of nearly 300 apartments along rocky Top Road.

This little guy has the beach all to himself. While Tami is celebrating Mardi Gras at work.

These girls attending a Black History Expo in New Haven. Portraying the amazing women from the film Hidden Figures.

Kids across Connecticut taking part in “Read Across America”. Many of us at News 8 taking part in it all. Celebrating Dr. Seuss’s birthday as well.

Laura Hutchinson reading to kids at Jeffrey elementary School in Madison. Joined by Darren Kramer and singer Nick Fradiani. Kent Pierce doing the same at the Jepson Magnet School in the elm City.

As a reminder, spring is less than 3 weeks away.

Keep those pictures coming!