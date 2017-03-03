Tips for Surviving the Week Before Your Wedding

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Sara Sheiffele has seen a lot of brides take a trip down the aisle.

“I’ve been in the wedding industry for fifteen years,” Sheiffele said. She’s currently the director of sales at Saybrook Point Inn, one of Connecticut’s premiere wedding venues.

Sheiffele says one of the most stressful times for the lady of the hour is usually the week before she says “I do.”

“They’re anxious; they’re nervous; they’re going through the check list of things that they need to do,” she explained.

But there are a few ways to make those last few days go as smoothly as possible.

“The first tip would be to finalize your wedding itinerary,” Sheiffele explained.

Map out your wedding day from start to finish, and include things like the time your hair and makeup will be getting done, to the time you’ll be taking wedding pictures, doing your first dance, cutting the cake and heading to the after party.

“I think sometimes the brides forget how much more is going to come as they get closer to the date,” Sheiffele said. “So the more that can be done ahead of time, the less stress will be on those last few days before the wedding.”

Tip number two: “We do recommend having a final walk through of the venue where you meet with your planner one last time, you talk about the floor plan, you go through the menu, and the timeline one last time, and that way you feel comfortable leading into that big day.”

Tip number three is to have all of your wedding accessories packed up and ready to go.

“That would include your escort cards, your favors, your gift bags for your guests, any hospitality bags, anything that you’re going to be dropping off at the earlier that week,” she explained.

Tip number four: Break in your wedding shoes.

“I can’t tell you how many brides have never even worn their shoes for more than two minutes when they tried them on, so you know, walk around your house as you’re getting ready, walk around as you pack them up, get all of those blisters out of the way, way in advance :58

Another ideas is to keep your wedding shoes under your desk at work and put them on throughout the day to stretch them out.

Tip number five is to get your wardrobe ready for the weekend.

“Have your rehearsal dinner outfit all lined up, ironed, pressed, ready to go,” Sheiffele explained. “Have your outfit for the day after the wedding, if you’re doing a brunch or seeing guests and family and friends, ready to go. Again the more you have done ahead of time the less stress you’ll have.”

Last but not least, tip number six is to take time to pamper yourself.

“Definitely you want to make time to go get the nails done, to have a pedicure,” Sheiffele said. “If you have the chance … have a facial, or a massage, and just really enjoy time with your bridesmaids and be able to try to relax before the big day.”

A few tips to help make your wedding day as stress-free as possible.