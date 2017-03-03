Two K-9 officers help Wallingford Police in Drug Bust

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two K-9 officer helped arrest a homeless man and help police find drugs inside of a car in Wallingford on Thursday night.

Wallingford Police say around 5:30p.m. they stopped a Ford Bronco with a New York registration plate, after talking with the driver, 32-year-old Matthew Dormandy had drug packaging materials inside the car. According to police, Dormandy is a homeless man.

Police say K-9 officer Tate and K-9 officer Brangi found 57 wax paper folds of heroin, 5 grams of cocaine and cash. Police say Dormandy was arrested for several charges including possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and possession of narcotics. He is being held on a $5,000 dollar bond.