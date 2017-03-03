Watertown teen arrested for selling weed near daycare

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17 year-old boy from Watertown is facing charges for allegedly selling marijuana within 1500 feet of a daycare center.

According to police, the teen was with several other guys at a home near the daycare. Authorities seized 1.3 ounces of marijuana, a handgun, a small amount of marijuana butter, scales and packaging materials, along with pipes and drug paraphernalia.

The 17 year-old was not identified due to his age. He is charged with sale of a narcotic, sale of a narcotic in a school zone (daycare center), possession of marijuana less than four ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia in a drug factory and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing. Police expects more arrest to come.