Wethersfield Man Facing Charges For Stealing Car, Leading Police On Chase

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A Wethersfield man is facing charges for allegedly committing a robbery and stealing a car. Connecticut state troopers tried to pull over Peter Smith in that stolen vehicle on Friday. But Smith refused to stop. Smith led troopers on a 26 mile chase, going through Colchester, Marlborough, Hebron and then back into Colchester. Police even deployed stop sticks during the chase, but Smith still refused to stop. Eventually, officers boxed Smith in, but he rammed two cruisers. The vehicle was ultimately stopped near the Salem town line. Smith was taken into custody without incident.

