Woman dies after car plunges into river

GROTON CITY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car plunged into the water in Groton City Friday. The woman who was inside was taken to the hospital. Police say she has died.

The accident happened along the Thames River, just behind Puffin’s restaurant at 2 p.m.. The car is still in the river, in about 20-feet of water. The Lieutenant with the Groton City Police Department tells News 8 they are going to put air bags underneath the car to make it float so they can pull it from the water.

Divers were able to remove a woman from the car. She was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses say they were watching the Coast Guard do maneuvers when they saw a car floating in the water, with the trunk sticking out. Rescuers used sonar and divers to find the car, which was completely submerged by the time they got to it.

The woman has not yet been identified.