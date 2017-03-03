Woman dies after car plunges into river

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
3-3-groton-rescue

GROTON CITY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car plunged into the water in Groton City Friday. The woman who was inside was taken to the hospital. Police say she has died.

The accident happened along the Thames River, just behind Puffin’s restaurant at 2 p.m.. The car is still in the river, in about 20-feet of water. The Lieutenant with the Groton City Police Department tells News 8 they are going to put air bags underneath the car to make it float so they can pull it from the water.

Divers were able to remove a woman from the car. She was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses say they were watching the Coast Guard do maneuvers when they saw a car floating in the water, with the trunk sticking out. Rescuers used sonar and divers to find the car, which was completely submerged by the time they got to it.

The woman has not yet been identified.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s