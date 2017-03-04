2 people arrested on multiple narcotics charges in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man and a juvenile are facing multiple narcotics charges after being found with them during a search.

West Haven Police Department and Federal Agencies searched a house on Spring Street early Friday morning.

Police say they arrested 23-year-old Denzil Stewart and a 17-year-old juvenile.

During the search, police say they found one Ruger .22 caliber handgun with a loaded magazine, powder cocaine, marijuana, assorted controlled pills, Psilocybin Mushrooms and $5,565 in cash.

According to officials, Steward was arrested and processed on 20 gun and narcotics charges. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Agents say Stewart is a convicted felon and has a non-extraditable warrant out of Florida.

The juvenile was arrested on similar narcotics charges and was turned over to Juvenile Detention in Bridgeport.