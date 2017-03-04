3 men facing drug charges after investigation in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men are facing drug charges after a lengthy investigation from the East Central Narcotics Unit in Manchester on Friday.

The East Central Narcotics Task Force teamed up with the Department of Revenue Services and the Department of Labor to execute a search warrant on Spruce Street at the Boardwalk Variety Store. During the investigation, task force members received multiple complaints about narcotics sales in and around the store, along with the store receiving stolen consumable goods.

Task force members found the owner, 30-year-old Terrence Campbell Jr. inside of the store with two juveniles. The juveniles were 13 and 14-years-old. The juveniles were behind the counter and claimed to be working part-time at the Boardwalk Variety Store during the search. Campbell was found to have a false “Pepsi” can with a removable top inside of his jacket. Inside of the false Pepsi can was crack cocaine packaged for sale. Crack cocaine and cutting agents were also seized from behind the counter of the store. Task force members say they seized untaxed cigarettes, an undisclosed amount of cash, a security system, multiple cell phones and a computer.

Task force members also had an active arrest warrant for Campbell with charges for possession of crack cocaine and possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell. As a result of the search, task force members additionally charged Campbell with possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell within 1500 feet of school, possession of cocaine within 1500 feet of a school, risk of injury, conspiracy to commit larceny by possessing/receiving stolen property and sale of untaxed cigarettes. Campbell’s bonds were just over $300,000 total.

Task force members also arrested 32-year-old Davon Gaines who was in front of the store during the search. Officials say he had a controlled substance in his possession. He is being charged with possession of narcotics. His bond was $5,000.

Task force members also arrested 23-year-old Gustin Douglas who was inside of his vehicle near the store smoking marijuana with his juvenile son inside. Task force members held an active search and seizure warrant for Douglas’s vehicle. During the investigation, task force members gained probable cause that Douglas was using his vehicle to transport and sell narcotics.

Douglas is being charged with risk of injury and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. Task force members seized Douglas’s Mercedes E350, cell phone and an undisclosed amount of cash. Douglas’s bond is $2,500.

A “Stop Work Order” was put in place on the Boardwalk Variety Store by the Department of Labor for multiple violations.