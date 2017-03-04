Bristol Central High School principal named finalist for national award

By Published:
Bristol Central High School Principal Peter Wininger
Bristol Central High School Principal Peter Wininger

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the many hard-working principals in Connecticut is getting some national recognition.

Bristol Central High School Principal Peter Wininger is one of four finalists for the Varsity Brands “Principal of Principle” Award. The award is given to the principal who understands the essential link between school spirit and student achievement, according to the Varsity Brands website. Amid thousands of nominations, the award is given to the principal who is determined to be personable, active in school activities, encouraging to students and faculty and innovative in his/her approach to education and engagement.

Wininger was nominated by Gina Gallo, a foreign language teacher at Bristol Central High School. On Thursday, the school learned that Principal Wininger was a finalist. Students and staff then held a surprise pep rally on Friday in Wininger’s honor.

“It’s exhausting but effortless to this highly respected deeply beloved, and humorously indulged man who conducts 1,153 students, 99 faculty, and 75 support staff in a daily symphony of learning,” said G. Gale Dickau, who has been teaching at BCHS for nearly 50 years. She was tasked with writing a letter of recommendation on behalf of Principal Wininger for the nation-wide competition.

As a finalist, Wininger will now travel to Orlando, Florida in May where the big winner of the national search will be announced. The other three finalists are principals from Illinois, Georgia and California.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s