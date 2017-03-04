Bristol Central High School principal named finalist for national award

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the many hard-working principals in Connecticut is getting some national recognition.

Bristol Central High School Principal Peter Wininger is one of four finalists for the Varsity Brands “Principal of Principle” Award. The award is given to the principal who understands the essential link between school spirit and student achievement, according to the Varsity Brands website. Amid thousands of nominations, the award is given to the principal who is determined to be personable, active in school activities, encouraging to students and faculty and innovative in his/her approach to education and engagement.

Wininger was nominated by Gina Gallo, a foreign language teacher at Bristol Central High School. On Thursday, the school learned that Principal Wininger was a finalist. Students and staff then held a surprise pep rally on Friday in Wininger’s honor.

“It’s exhausting but effortless to this highly respected deeply beloved, and humorously indulged man who conducts 1,153 students, 99 faculty, and 75 support staff in a daily symphony of learning,” said G. Gale Dickau, who has been teaching at BCHS for nearly 50 years. She was tasked with writing a letter of recommendation on behalf of Principal Wininger for the nation-wide competition.

As a finalist, Wininger will now travel to Orlando, Florida in May where the big winner of the national search will be announced. The other three finalists are principals from Illinois, Georgia and California.