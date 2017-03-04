Cold Blast for the weekend

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Who turned on the chill? Temperatures this morning were in the teens across the entire state of Connecticut and it’s going to get even colder tonight. The jet stream took a dive towards the south and cold air has rushed in from the Arctic! Highs this afternoon will only be in the mid 20s but when you factor in more wind from the NW it will feel like the single digits through much of the afternoon.

This is some of the coldest air we’ve seen all winter long. As a matter of fact, the coldest temps recorded this winter so far were 9°F along the shoreline on January 9th and 1°F on January 10th in inland CT. We’re going to come close to those temperatures tonight. The forecast is calling for actual temperatures 5°F-11°F.
Notice the graphic above, these are the forecast wind chill temps for early Sunday AM. Wind chill temps will be statewide -10°F-0°F. For the afternoon on Sunday, the wind will diminish a bit and actual temps will rebound into the 30s but it will still feel like the teens and 20s for the afternoon.

Not a fan of the cold? Well, the good news it there’s another warm-up coming. Check the temp trend below! We’ll be in the 50s once again during the middle of the week. However, stay tuned! Winter looks to come back late next weekend and into the weekend once again.

