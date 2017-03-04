Fire at Hartford apartment complex displaces dozens

By Published:
A fire at a Hartford apartment complex displaced dozens on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Facebook/Hartford Fire Department)
A fire at a Hartford apartment complex displaced dozens on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Facebook/Hartford Fire Department)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A massive fire at a 135-unit apartment complex in Hartford has left nearly half of its residents displaced, fire officials say.

The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. on Saturday at 194 Washington Street. Firefighters say smoke and flames were showing from the upper floors when they arrived, and several people were hanging out of the windows.

The situation was quickly upgraded to a second alarm because of the building’s size, its occupancy, and the sub-zero weather conditions. Firefighters helped evacuate residents through windows, while other companies entered the building facing zero visibility from smoke and intense heat.

Despite this, responders were able to evacuate the building and contain the fire. However, a few of the residents did sustain burn injuries.

The Hartford Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire and the special services division is working with the Red Cross to help the displaced residents.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s