Fire at Hartford apartment complex displaces dozens

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A massive fire at a 135-unit apartment complex in Hartford has left nearly half of its residents displaced, fire officials say.

The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. on Saturday at 194 Washington Street. Firefighters say smoke and flames were showing from the upper floors when they arrived, and several people were hanging out of the windows.

The situation was quickly upgraded to a second alarm because of the building’s size, its occupancy, and the sub-zero weather conditions. Firefighters helped evacuate residents through windows, while other companies entered the building facing zero visibility from smoke and intense heat.

Despite this, responders were able to evacuate the building and contain the fire. However, a few of the residents did sustain burn injuries.

194 Washington st fire. 135 unit apt complex. 3-5 people rescued who suffered various degrees of burns. — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) March 4, 2017

The Hartford Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire and the special services division is working with the Red Cross to help the displaced residents.