WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters from Westport and Norwalk battled a brush fire Saturday afternoon between exits 41-40 on the Merritt Parkway.

Fire crews arrived on the scene around 2:30 p.m. and battled the 300- by 100-foot fire near the West Rocks overpass. It took three operating lines to eventually put out the fire. Both departments cleared the scene before 4 p.m.

Connecticut State Police provided traffic control on the nearby roadway.