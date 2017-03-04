Fire in New Jersey kills one person, injures two others

(WTNH) — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital with serious injuries after a fire ripped through a home and church in New Jersey.

According to officials, one of the people who is injured is a child.

Tremendous winds and frigid cold temperatures made it tough for firefighters to battle flames in Union City.

Firefighters say the fire started at a home around 3:00 a.m.

The fire then spread to a church about a block away, destroying its steeple.

Firefighters are investigating how the fire started.