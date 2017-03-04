Late winter cold snap hits New England

Related Coverage Gov. Malloy activates severe cold weather protocol for this weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A bitter chill is reminding New Englanders that winter isn’t quite over yet.

According to the National Weather Service, the mercury plunged to 19 degrees Friday afternoon in Boston, and temperatures of just 13 degrees were registered in Concord, New Hampshire and Portland, Maine.

The state of Connecticut issued its severe cold weather protocol to assure that adequate space would be available in shelters for those who need it.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin urged residents to stay indoors if possible and wear several layers of clothing if they need to be outside.

Making things feel even worse were biting wind chills. Forecasters said gusts of more than 40 mph were possible in some areas and the weather service issued a wind advisory for large portions of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.