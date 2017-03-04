Men break in, steal cars from dealership in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — At least five men were involved in a break-in at a car dealership early Saturday morning.

Police say around 2:20 a.m., at least five men broke into the Windsor Wheels car dealership on Route 5.

The suspects stole dealership keys from inside of the business. They then stole six cars that were for sale in the parking lot.

According to officials, the suspects arrived in a newer model Audi Q5 with Connecticut license plates.

Three of the stolen cars were recovered in East Windsor.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (860) 292-8240.