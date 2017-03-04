More questions on tap for proposed 3rd Connecticut casino

A former movie theater complex has been chosen to be the site of Connecticut's third casino (WTNH)
A former movie theater complex has been chosen to be the site of Connecticut's third casino (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State lawmakers will be asking more questions of Connecticut‘s two federally recognized tribes about their proposal to build a third casino, now that they’ve chosen East Windsor for a location.

The General Assembly’s Public Safety and Security Committee has scheduled a hearing Thursday on legislation allowing the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to open their proposed facility on non-tribal land. The tribes, which own and operate casinos in southeastern Connecticut, want a third casino to compete with MGM’s facility under construction in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Lawmakers will also hear testimony on a bill that would open up the process to other casino developers, something MGM has advocated.

Meanwhile, some East Windsor casino opponents are planning a forum Monday to discuss a possible town referendum concerning the proposal.

