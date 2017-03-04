Old Saybrook Chili Fest 2017

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – The Old Saybrook Chamber of Commerce is hosting their 21st Chili Fest today from noon to 3 pm. Below are the details released from the Old Saybrook Chamber of Commerce.

The 21st Annual Chili Fest draws chefs from near and far! Chefs set up their booths up and down Main Street as hundreds of brave Chili-tasters purchase ballots and vote for their favorite Chili.

This year over 20+ chefs will compete, rain, snow or shine. The top three winning chilis will be honored with a donation to the charity of their choice. The festival is held rain, snow, or shine!

Ballots can be purchased for $10 each at any of the 6 Ballot Stations along Main Street and at the Chamber Office. A minimum of 10 chilis must be tasted for your vote to be valid.

For more details go to: http://business.oldsaybrookchamber.com/events/details/21st-annual-old-saybrook-chili-fest-2490