Police: 3 women shoplift $10,000 of goods from 13 Clinton Crossing stores

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three women were arrested at the Clinton Crossings Outlet Saturday evening after police say they stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from 13 stores.

An employee at the Polo Outlet store told police his store was victimized by a group of female shoppers. After getting their descriptions, the three women were quickly located in the lower level of Clinton Crossing.

The women were identified as Springfield, Massachusetts residents: Betzaida Rodriguez, Delia Rodriguez-Perez, and Sheyla Orengo. Authorities say they shoplifted from 13 stores at the outlet mall on Saturday.

All three women were charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. They were each held on $5,000 bond.