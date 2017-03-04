Police search for man involved in armed robbery in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Troopers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in an armed robbery in Westbrook on Friday.

Police say on Friday around 7:30 p.m., they responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Xtra Mart on Route 1 in Westbrook. One man, identified as white or Hispanic, 5’7″ to 5’8″ tall with a heavy build entered the store.

The man was wearing a dark-colored jacket over a light grey hoodie with multiple layers, a baseball cap with an orange brim with a green-colored camouflaged knit hat over the cap and his head. The knit cap was covering his face. He also had on grey pants and tan work boots.

According to officials, the man showed a silver and black handgun and demanded money from the store clerk. After the suspect received the money, he fled on foot. A silver-colored 4-door type vehicle with loud exhaust and New York license plates was seen shortly after traveling from the scene at a high rate of speed northbound on Route 1.

No firearms were discharged and there were no injuries reported during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central District Major Crimes Division at Troop F at (860) 399-2100. All calls will remain confidential.

The investigation is still ongoing.