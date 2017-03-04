Police search for wanted violent suspect in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police Department has teamed up with other departments in the area to look for a wanted violent suspect.

Officers say they are actively looking for 35-year-old Daniel Duffy. They describe him as 5’10” tall and weighing 210 pounds.

Duffy is a suspect in an attempted armed robbery that resulted in a victim suffering multiple stab wounds and a large cut to his head when he was struck with a carjack. This incident happened in Bolton on February 28.

Officials believe Duffy was using his ex-girlfriend’s white 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Connecticut license plate of AA 44231. The car was recovered in Hartford on Friday by officers. Investigators believe Duffy had recently been dropped off at 22 Elliot Street. Duffy resides on Sisson Avenue in East Hartford, but according to police, he is often on Elliot Street. Officers say there is an extensive history of the Santa Fe on Park Street in Hartford over the past few weeks. Included in that history is that the car was on Park Street within hours of the assault in Bolton on February 28.

Duffy is currently on parole for committing an armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008. Duffy is also being sought after by his parole officer for failing to appear to their scheduled meetings. Parole has an active remand for Duffy so if he is located, he will be taken into custody.

According to officers, Duffy is a suspect in many incidents in Hartford as well as in other towns in the region. Additional arrest warrants are expected for him. He is in the Hartford area and is believed to have a crack addiction. Police say Duffy should be considered dangerous.

Anyone who sees Duffy is asked not to approach him, but to call police.

Anyone with information about Duffy is asked to call Hartford Police at (860) 707-2355.